NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. NovAccess Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides novel diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer & neurological diseases and develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

