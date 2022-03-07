NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72.
About NuCana (Get Rating)
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
