NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

