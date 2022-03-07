NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

