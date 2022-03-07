Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 7.7%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 2,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

