Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NID traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NID. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

