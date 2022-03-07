Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:NID traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
