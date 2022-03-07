Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NVEI traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $38,835,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $8,877,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

