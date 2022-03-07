NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 669.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.75. 388,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $554.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

