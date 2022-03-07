O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts have commented on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 158.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.