OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.
