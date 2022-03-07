ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. ON24 has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

