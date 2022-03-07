Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 42.7% in February

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,399. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.