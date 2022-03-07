OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 101636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.