OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Brokerages expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report $84.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $89.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $457.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.