onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in onsemi by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in onsemi by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 700,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

