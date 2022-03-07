Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $50.32 million. Ooma reported sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.93 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.78 million, with estimates ranging from $230.55 million to $235.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 95,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

