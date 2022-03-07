Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.49 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

