OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,429 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

