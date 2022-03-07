Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

