Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,095,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.41. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27.
DOGEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.00.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
