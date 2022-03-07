Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,095,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.41. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DOGEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.00.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.