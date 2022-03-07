Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

