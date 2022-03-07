Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 261,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 3,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,256. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

