Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after buying an additional 498,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $56.49 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

