Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $124.59 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

