Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Short Interest Update

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,615,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAFO opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Pacifico Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

