PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.41 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and $350,337.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.07 or 0.06709470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.52 or 0.99824483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00047555 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.