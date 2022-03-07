Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.34.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $12.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

