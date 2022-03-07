Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.35 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.