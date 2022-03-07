Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PKIUF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PKIUF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

