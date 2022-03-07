Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.16 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $165.65 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average is $190.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

