Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 4,637 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 225.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $66.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

