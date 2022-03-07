Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 7,731 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

