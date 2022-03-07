Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.