Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 322 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.