Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 456 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after buying an additional 67,096 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after buying an additional 694,027 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

