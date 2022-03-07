Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $379,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

