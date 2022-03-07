Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

