Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,963,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

