Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $318.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

