PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 85.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.91 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

