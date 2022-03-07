PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

