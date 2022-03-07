Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

