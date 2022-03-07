Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.