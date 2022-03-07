Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.66

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 21964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -824.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

