PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $2,341.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100929 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

