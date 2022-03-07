Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $101.07 on Friday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

