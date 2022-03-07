Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Down 9.8%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.79. Approximately 95,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,705,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
