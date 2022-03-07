Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Down 9.8%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.79. Approximately 95,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,705,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

