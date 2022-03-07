Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €228.25 ($256.46).

RI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($220.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($226.97) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

EPA RI opened at €182.55 ($205.11) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a one year high of €136.25 ($153.09). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €197.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €197.08.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

