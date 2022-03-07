Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Major Shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se Acquires 48,989 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Personalis by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Personalis by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 139,526 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.