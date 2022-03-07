Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $13.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

