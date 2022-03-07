PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 2130461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTAL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get PetroTal alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £352.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.45.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.